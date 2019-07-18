Ghana: Menzgold Customers Besiege CID Headquarters ... to Present Petition

Some aggrieved customers of Menzgold, yesterday besieged the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in Accra, to present a petition to the police.

The customers, who were clad in red bands, were, however, prevented from entering the premises by the police, but the leaders were called in to meet the senior police personnel.

A reliable police source at the CID that confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, indicated that the leadership was asked to go by the proceedings of the public order acts in presenting petition to the police.

The police source said by the act they were to write to the police and specify what they exactly wanted and give them five days before the petition could be accepted.

The Ghanaian Times reported on July 12, 2019, that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, (also known as NAM 1), was arrested shortly after arrival in the country yesterday.

NAM I had since been put before court and remanded into police custody and may be charged with abetment to defraud and abetment to carrying banking business with licence.

He was arrested by the CID, when he arrived in the country by an Emirate Airline, at the Kotoka International Airport.

Nana Mensah's arrest follows an International Police (INTERPOL) red alert for his arrest to assist in investigation in the alleged fraud case.

A reliable source at the CID confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, stating that he was arrested and detained at the CID headquarters, Accra, for interrogation on alleged charge of defrauding by false pretence, following complaints by customers of Menzgold.

NAM1 has spent more than six months in police custody in Dubai, following his arrest there, in December, last year, over a botched gold business deal with a Dubai based company.

He is said to have landed in Dubai hoping to retrieve some $39 million owed Menzgold by the Dubai-based company, Horizon Royal Diamonds DMCC, for the supply of gold.

His arrest in Dubai, which was initially unknown to the CID of the Ghana Police Service police, triggered an INTERPOL process in 194 member countries, declaring NAM 1 a wanted man.

When the CID later confirmed his arrest, a government delegation was dispatched to Dubai, to facilitate the extradition of the CEO, but this failed as the case for which he was arrested in Dubai had not ended.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) secured a court order to freeze all landed properties and vehicles belonging to NAM 1, including Menzgold Ghana Limited and Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex.