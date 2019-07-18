South Africa: Cape Town Sevens to Undergo Major Makeover

Cape Town — The Cape Town Sevens undergoes a major makeover this year, stretching over three action-packed days in December, SA Rugby confirmed on Thursday.

The Springbok Women's Sevens team will make their South African debut on the afternoon of Friday, December 13 at Cape Town Stadium, at the kick off of a long weekend of rugby action, which will culminate with men's and women's finals on Sunday evening (December 15).

Tickets for the event go on sale to Loyalty Members on Monday, July 22 and on general sale on July 31.

Loyalty Members are those who registered for, and purchased Loyalty Tickets in 2018 - they will be contacted directly by SA Rugby.

"We are extremely excited about the addition of the women's event," said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

"Over the last four years, the Cape Town Sevens has delivered a world-class event for spectators and players alike, and we are working very hard to ensure the same high standards and expectations are met this year.

"The combined men's and women's event provides the first chance for a South African audience to see the leading women's players in live action."

The activities begin at 14:00 on Friday, December 13, with gates opening at 13:00, and all 16 men's teams and 12 women's teams will be in action on the opening day.

Tickets for the opening day will cost R150 per person - for anywhere in the stadium. Saturday's play starts at 09:00 and an hour later on Sunday, completing two and a half days of action.

Prices for Saturday and Sunday play range from R195 to R400, depending on the location of the seat and the day.

"Last year, we responded to the market demand by creating a loyalty membership programme," said Roux.

"Those loyalty members will be rewarded for their support this year with first option on tickets before the balance goes on general sale. This is a high demand event and we are looking forward to closing the doors once again, while making sure we continue to improve and refine what the spectators can expect."

