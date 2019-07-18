Ghana: Barclays, ALU Scholars Pay Courtesy Call On SA Dep High Commissioner

Senior Management of Barclays Bank Ghana and selected Ghanaian scholars at the African Leadership University (ALU) have paid a courtesy call on the South African Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana, Thapelo Madumane to mark this year's Nelson Mandela Day.

The courtesy call, which forms part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations, was to create a platform for the young leaders and the South African High Commissioner to share thoughts and views on education and leadership in Africa which were two areas of passion for Madiba.

Barclays Ghana's parent company Absa Group is a key sponsor of ALU's Mandela Centennial Scholarship Programme which was established in partnership with the Graça Machel Trust and the Mandela Institute of Development Studies (MINDS) to empower young leaders in Africa.

As part of the commitment to the provision of quality education across the continent, Absa Group Limited has been supporting 50 of the 100 fully funded Bachelor Degree scholarships with ALU.

In her remarks, Nana Essilfuah Boison, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Barclays Ghana indicated that 10 Ghanaian students were benefitting from the three-and-a-half-year scholarship programme which is worth approximately $350,000.

"This is to give our youth the opportunity to become part of the next generation of African leaders, continuing in the spirit of Madiba's legacy," Nana Essilfuah Boison added.

On the transitioning of Barclays Ghana to Absa early next year, Ms Boison indicated that youth development in Africa and especially Ghana would continue to be a key priority for the Bank

"We are committed to equipping the youth with knowledge and skills in order for them to play an active role in society as upcoming leaders," she added.

The Deputy High Commissioner encouraged the students to live by the core values and legacies of Nelson Mandela and contribute to the development of Africa by taking responsibilities in transforming societies.

"Emulate the life and legacies of Madiba and do things differently in a positive way that will bring transformation and development growth across the continent," Madumane said.

On behalf of colleague ALU scholars, Agnes Fusese gave highlights of their first year in ALU under the Nelson Mandela Centennial Scholarship and the impact on their personal lives so far.

The beneficiaries have completed their first year of study and are back in Ghana for an internship programme with Barclays Bank Ghana.