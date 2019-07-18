18 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Africa: VAT Administrators in Africa Deliberate On Revenue Mobilisation in Accra

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Claude Nyarko Adams

A three-day technical workshop aimed at building the capacity and expertise in domestic revenue mobilisation of revenue administrators on the continent begun in Accra yesterday.

Organised by VAT Administrators in Africa (VADA), this year's event focused on the topics: 'Auditing Techniques in VAT with emphasis on E-Commerce and Audit of Telecommunication Companies-Interconnectivity Cost and Revenue.'

Welbeck Asare Asamoah, Executive Secretary of VADA, said the workshop was to build the capacity of revenue authorities in the various member countries of the association.

He noted that the discussions would focus on emerging trends in the revenue industry due to accelerated growth in the telecommunication industry and the emerging trend of businesses operating online.

"It is essential that revenue authorities are abreast with how to track revenue in E-Commerce and how to efficiently partner with the telecommunication industries to rake in revenue to help the economy," he added.

Deputy Commissioner-Small Tax Payer, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Daniel Edisi, indicated that about 40 tax administrators from seven countries including Rwanda, Malawi, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and Ghana would partake in this year's event.

He added that the essence of the workshop was to share experiences from member countries on the success, challenges and techniques relating to the auditing techniques on VAT, with emphasis on e-commerce and telecommunication.

"During the last decade, we have witnessed important changes in the business world where business is conducted through electronic commerce and sales are being made without businesses meeting physically.

"To monitor and account for these sales is one of the key reasons why this workshop is being held," he added.

Mr Edisi advised member countries to undertake far- reaching reforms and modernisation programmes with the aim of improving their internal processes, systems and procedures to respond appropriately to the growing needs of the taxpayer and the changing business environment.

"The amount of information and data potentially at the disposal of tax administrators is enormous. However, without the adoption of the appropriate technological solutions, the full potential may not be realised as huge revenue would be lost," he added.

Leading the workshop were Emmy Mbera, Head of Electronic Billing System-Rwanda's Revenue Authority and Bahiyyih Basemera, Acting Manager Services Unit, Large Tax Payers Office-Uganda's Revenue Authority.

Ghana

NDC Puts On Hold Parliamentary Primary in 37 Constituencies ... Lifts Ban On Campaigns in V/R

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has placed a hold on parliamentary primaries in 37 constituencies across nine… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.