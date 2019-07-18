18 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Sissala West District Youth Parliament Inaugurated

A youth parliament has been inaugurated in Gwollu, the Sissala West District capital, to facilitate the mobilisation of the youth to share ideas on promoting good governance in society, build a sustainable relationship between youth groups and existing governance structures in decision-making process and influence development outcomes.

It will target social and economic issues that affect youth growth and development such as falling standards of education, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, security and unemployment among others.

Under the auspices of the National Youth Authority (NYA), the youth parliament is expected to contribute to policies and programmes that will influence growth and development outcomes and encourage the youth to sacrifice towards peace, unity, coexistence and security of communities.

Ibrahim Wasor was elected the Speaker of the youth parliament among other leaders.

In his inaugural address, Hudu Muah, the District Director of NYA, said the inauguration of the parliament was to encourage the youth in the area to be involved in local governance and development processes, it would not be easy but could be done because parliament should rise to the challenge as it would be measured with other youth parliaments elsewhere.

He cautioned members and the leadership of the House to conduct themselves properly during procedures and proceedings to bring glory to the district.

Mohammed Bakor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive, noted that the youth parliament could help and assist the district achieve open defecation free status, address myriad of developmental challenges confronting communities, aspire to occupy responsible positions, take education seriously to take advantage of personal and community development opportunities available.

"More youths have been empowered through engagement in the digital marketing programme and the government's agricultural programmes of 'Rearing for Food and Jobs', 'Planting for Export and Rural Development', 'Planting for Food and Jobs," he alluded, however, expressed worry that many of them still depended on the government for non-existent jobs and challenged them to make conscious efforts to change the prevailing situation. -GNA

Ghana

