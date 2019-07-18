Ghana: Global Communities, AGI Construction Sector, AAG Sign MOU to Build Capacity in Construction Sector

Global Communities has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Association of Ghana Industries Construction Sector and the Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG) to create employment opportunities and build the capacity of the youth for Ghana's construction sector.

Under the MoU the three institutions would collaborate and put their expertise and resources at the disposal of the youth interested in the construction sector.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, Mrs Vera Kafui Mills-Odoi, Project Director, Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development Initiative for Employment (YIEDIE) said the signing of the MoU marked another major step towards the training of the youth for Ghana's booming construction sector.

She said the MoU would be executed under Global Communities, YIEDIE project which is a five-year project aimed at creating economic opportunities in Ghana's construction sector for economically disadvantaged youth.

She said under the MoU Global Communities would among others serve as liaison between Artisans' Association of Ghana and AGI Construction Sector during the mentorship period for the youth.

"We will also provide technical support to the parties as needed in updating AAG business model to ensure it is in tandem with current trends in the construction sector; and also provide support as needed for AAG accreditation by COTVET," she said.

Gideon Bidor, President AAG who signed on behalf of the AAG lauded the signing of the MoU saying, "We are very excited about this initiative because it would go a long way in providing employment avenues for the youth."

He said the initiative was in line with the AAG's objectives of upgrading artisans with modern technologies and expose them to the job market, train and build interest in disadvantaged youth to become artisans and collaborate with other organisations both locally and internationally, district and municipal assemblies, ministries and other private entities to source for funds for the youth to start up their business.

Mr Bidor said under the MoU, AAG would facilitate access to its business model for assessment by the other two parties.

"We will actively share regular feedback with global communities on the progress of mentoring activities received from Association of Ghana Industries, Construction Sector; and facilitate meetings with AGI Construction Sector and members of Artisans' Association Ghana as the need arises," he said.

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, Chairman, AGI Construction Sector in an interview after signing the MoU said, "Initiatives such as this is needed to further provide support for the construction sector."

He said reliance on tradesmen from other countries in the West African sub-region does not auger well for the country.

He commended Global Communities for its efforts towards building the capacity of the youth in the construction sector.

