18 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Africa: 10th Africa Armwrestling Championships in Mali ... Golden Arms Grab 18 Medals

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE national armwrestling team, the Golden Arms, at the weekend added to the all-time medal haul by any federation after grabbing 18 medals at the 10th Africa Armwrestling Championships in Bamako, Mali.

The Golden Arms, who went into the 2019 Championships as the defending champions, proudly managed 11 gold, five silver and two bronze medals to secure third position out of 12 countries.

After vehemently protesting the entries by hosts Mali and being denied playing in its best selected category, the Ghanaians participated in the two-day Championships under protest.

Grace Commey defeated a long list of Malians and a Guinean to win double Gold in the Women's Junior and Senior 50kg category and placed fourth in the Youth 65kg, while Prince Afum and Aziz Abdul Wahab also grabbed double gold.

Eighty-plus (80+Kg) puller Mariam Kadri Moro also snatched double gold for Ghana but the female battle of the event was between Nigeria's contender and Police officer Grace Minta. The latter fought an entertaining and fierce battle to beat her Nigerian counterpart to win a gold and silver for Ghana in the 80kg right and left.

Ghana's medal list has Grace Karley Commey (4 gold), Mariam Kadiri Moro (2 gold and 1 bronze), Prince Affum (2 gold) and Grace Minta (1 gold and 1 silver).

The rest are Abdul Aziz Wahab (1 gold and 1 bronze), Elliot Lamptey Nelson (2 silver), Isaac Nii Amugi (1 silver) and Edward Asamoah.

Hosts Mali placed first, followed by Egypt with Nigeria finishing fourth. Guinea, Senegal, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Cameroon, Niger and Burkina Faso finished in that order.

Africa

Migrant Deaths Globally Top 32,000 Since 2014 - IOM

The International Organization for Migration says more than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Africa
West Africa
Sport
Mali
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.