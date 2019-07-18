18 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Zimbabwe: Govt Summons British Envoy Following Attack On Foreign Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Zimbabwean government has summoned the British envoy over an assault on foreign minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo and his delegation in London last week, state-run media reported yesterday.

The Herald newspaper added that the government had also called for the attackers - who appeared to be predominantly Zimbabwean - to be prosecuted after they splashed Moyo with bottled water while hurling insults at him at the Global Conference for Media Freedom.

Moyo was on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom as part of the Zimbabwean government's re-engagement thrust, under which he sought to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and lure investors.

Acting Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Pavelyn Musaka, on Tuesday said the government was concerned about the incident, while a source told the paper that inexplicable laxity by security services allowed the assailants to pounce, despite top-notch security having been provided prior to the incident.

"Our Government - through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - has summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Mr Giles Enticknap, to register our government's protest against the assault on Minister Moyo and his Zimbabwean delegation to the Global Conference for Media Freedom co-ordinated by the government of the United Kingdom," she said.

"As organisers of the event, it was incumbent upon the Government of the UK to assess the threat level for all dignitaries and to provide under cover security details to protect Honorable Minister Moyo in the event of any unforeseen security situations arising.

"The Ministry wishes to inform our compatriots, members of the public that while Government of Zimbabwe respects the rights to freedom and the rights of its citizens to demonstrate peacefully as part of the democratic process be it here in Zimbabwe, in the UK or any part of the world, that our delegations are invited to visit whether in their official capacity or in their personal capacities, it objects to the assaults on Minister Moyo as head of the Zimbabwean delegation," she said.

She said the protesters' actions were a violation of laws of both the UK and international laws regarding the protection of persons of Moyo's stature.

"The Ministry therefore calls for the government of UK to take all measures necessary to bring the perpetrators of the violence against the minister to book for their actions," she said. -Xinhua

Zimbabwe

Opposition Activist Japajapa Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

MDC Alliance activist Paddington Japajapa was yesterday jailed for an effective two years after he was found guilty of… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.