Ghana: NDC Puts On Hold Parliamentary Primary in 37 Constituencies ... Lifts Ban On Campaigns in V/R

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has placed a hold on parliamentary primaries in 37 constituencies across nine regions in the country.

The affected regions are the North Eastern, Northern, Western, Central, Volta, Eastern, Ashanti, Bono and the Ahafo regions.

The affected constituencies in those regions as Chereponi (North Eastern), Kpandai, Bimbilla (Northern), Evalue Gwira, Takoradi, Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuem, Kwesimintim and Esikado Ketan (Western), Efutu, Awutu Senya East, Upper Denkyira West and Ejumako Enyan Essiam (Central), and Hohoe (Volta).

The rest are Asuogyaman, Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya, Lower Manya, Ayensuano, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Upper West Akim, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, New Abirem and Abuakwa North (Eastern), Asawase, New Edubiase, Ahafo Ano North, Ejura Sekyere Odumase, Asante Akyem North and Offinso North (Ashanti), Jaman North, Wenchi, and Berekum West (Bono) and Tano South (Ahafo).

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the party, Asiedu Nketia, said directives had been given in accordance with the National Executive Committee's (NEC) decision to conduct the parliamentary primary progressively and directed electoral processes in all constituencies would proceed as earlier announced, unless in affected constituencies.

It urged regional executive committees, the constituency executive committees and all prospective aspirants in the affected areas to take note and comply accordingly.

However, the Volta Regional Executive Committee of the party has lifted the ban on campaign activities for the 2019 parliamentary primary following announcement of guidelines and time table for conduct of primary to select candidates for 2020 parliamentary election.

All eligible party members desirous to contest in primary to pick and complete in triplicate nomination forms from constituency offices at non-refundable fee of GH¢ 2,000.00

James Gunu, the Regional Secretary, in a press release signed and issued in Ho, said any eligible party member denied access to nomination forms "for reasons, which must be stated from constituency office" can obtain them from regional or national headquarters "in accordance with Section 4 (D) of guidelines".

It said thecommittee had also approved investment levies of GHȻ10, 000.00 for new male entrants, GHȻ5, 000.00 for sitting Members of Parliament, current executives of the party at all levels, new female entrants and persons with disabilities (PWDs) and advised party members to strictly adhere to rules and guidelines in order to ensure free, fair, credible, and transparent election.

