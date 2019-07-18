17 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Son Kills Drunk Mother Over Noise

By Osbert Mashonganyika

Police today arrested a Buhera man who allegedly murdered his drunken mother using a log, accusing her of making noise.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident and said the suspect Sinceliwe Gombere (26) of Mutero Village, under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera, was expected to appear at Murambinda Magistrates' Court on Friday facing allegations of killing his mother, Tendai Chimwata (55).

"At 1000hrs the deceased went to a nearby homestead to drink alcohol. When she had got drunk, she decided to walk back home," said Inspector Kakohwa.

"In doing so she met her other son Jairos Madhunguza (12), who was also going home. Upon arrival at their homestead, Chimwata was singing and making noise, and this annoyed Sinceliwe. He took a log and hit her on the left side rib-cage, and she fell down. "Sinceliwe continued beating her while she was down, prompting the other kids to scream and cry out for help. Jairos rushed 500 metres away to call their uncle Akim to stop his brother from assaulting their mother."

When Akim rushed to the scene in the company of Liberty Muchiti they found the victim was lying in a pool of blood unconscious.

Akim and Liberty then tried to resuscitate her but their efforts were in vain.

More to follow...

