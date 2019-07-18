Liberia/Equatorial Guinea: Bility, Blapoh Named in Lone Star Squad for Equatorial Guinea Friendly

Liberian duo, Yaya Bility and Marvin Blapoh have been named in Coach Thomas Kojo 18 man squad that left Monrovia on Wednesday to honor an International friendly with Equatorial Guinean on July 21, 2019.

The duo who were impressive with their various clubs in the just ended Liberia Football Association first division league, were among the list of players called-up for the game.

Bility, who has not played for the national team is now given a chance to revive his international career with Lone star, while Blapoh who was part of Lone Star squad that lost 1-0 away to DR. Congo in the Country's final 2019 African Cup of Nations Group G qualifier game , has also been included in the squad as well.

The delegation is headed by LFA executive committee member Beatrice Maime Kpoto and includes Solomon Wah, head coach Thomas Kojo, deputy coach Samuel Chebli and trainer George Gebro.

Here is the full squad.

Goalkeepers: Prince Wlame (LPRC Oilers) and Alpha Jalloh (BYC)

Defenders: Alvin Maccornel and Nuwo Johnson (LPRC Oilers); Kemoh Kamara and Dirkir Glay (LISCR FC) and Daniel Woto (BYC)

Midfielders: Armah Vaikainah, Sam Jackson and Edward Ledlum (LISCR FC); Isaac Pupo (Watanga FC), Yaya Bility (BYC), Farsedu Logan (Watanga), Ebenezer Solo (LPRC Oilers) and Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries)

Forwards: Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC), Varney Dukuly (Nimba United) and Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers)

Others are goalkeeping coach Eric Glasco, administrative manager Sebastian Collins, kitman Tommy Johnson and physiotherapist Patrick Konuwa.

Kojo and his technical staff selected 18 of the 25-players, who were named on June 22 to prepare for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier with Senegal on July 28.