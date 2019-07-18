Liberia: Timbo River Bridge to Be Completed Soon

The Contractor of the Jupiter Construction Company Floyd Thomas says contrary to media reports, massive progress has been made on the ongoing work on Timbo River Bridge Project.

According to Contractor Thomas, the Project which has been challenged due to the rainy season is said to be in its concluding stages.

Speaking to reporters during a tour of the project, Thomas assured that the Timbo River Bridge will be completed soon.

The Bridge, according to the Jupiter Construction Company boss, will last for 80-100 years.

He said the American made Steel Bridge which he said is up to international standards weights up to 200 tons and is capable of taking a massive weight of 85 tons.

Speaking during the tour of the bridge project, Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan said he was impressed with the massive progress on the bridge.

He told reporters that due to the importance of the Bridge, the Government of Liberia places serious focus on its swift construction and dedication of the project soon.

The Public Works boss said the project is part of three other belly bridges project, namely: Timbo, Sanquehn and Cestos River Bridge which are also expected to be constructed by the Government soon.

He said the government is equally concerned of its people and is doing everything possible to improve their welfare.

Minister Nyenpan puts the amount of the three belly bridges at between 3 and 4 million United States Dollars.

Meanwhile, Grand Bassa County Superintendent Janjay Baikpen promised to put in place all necessary security mechanisms to avoid undermining of the bridge by illegal sand miners.

"We will take all necessary action legally possible to bring to book illegal sand miners," says Superintendent Baikpen.

Mr. Baikpen urged his kinsman to now help government in taking care of government projects in the supreme interest of all of them.

He commended President Dr. George Manneh Weah for always responding to the most essential needs of the people.

Currently, residents and passengers in the area are using canoes to transport goods and services because of the ongoing project as prices of basic commodities are sky-rocketing, but the people are hopeful that upon completion of the bridge, things will return to normal.

It can be recalled in 2017, national government signed a contract with Jupiter Construction Company for the construction of three belly bridges, namely; Timbo River Bridge, Cestos River Bridge and Sanquehn Bridge both of which have over lived their usefulness.