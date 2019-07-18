17 July 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Has No Solution to Civil Servants Salary Demands - MDC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kudzanai Gerede

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) believes civil servants salary demands of ZW$ 4 000 are way beyond the government's ability to meet saying a disputed political arena is stifling means for meaningful economic progress.

Government is currently locked in a dreadful impasse over salaries with the Apex Council, a body that represents public workers.

Speaking to the press at the party headquarters this afternoon, MDC spokesperson Daniel Molekele said while the party is remorseful of civil servants' plight, it however has little faith in the government's capability to meet their salary demands, unless the political legitimacy question is resolved.

"Obviously it (Government) doesn't have (capability). If we consider the level of salaries that civil servants are getting right now I think it is the worst since independence. That's why we are saying the political setup as it stands, does not have the capacity, not even in a thousand years will they be able to resolve this because if we had to give every civil servants ZW$ 4000 where will that money come from?,"

"We know the economic fundamentals are not in place, so clearly we need to go beyond the current government because anyone having faith in this government will wait until the cattle come home. They simply do not have the capacity and we need to go beyond ZANU PF," said Molokele.

MDC believes inclusive political convergence will rescue the economic morass chocking government coffers.

Yesterday the Apex Council staged a demonstration over paltry salaries with the employer playing truancy in the negotiation process since last week much to the chagrin of civil servants.

This comes after the government increased wages by ZW$ 97 starting this month and this they say has done little to cushion them from price spirals.

"Our understanding of that ZW$ 4000 is that it was a negotiating figure, therefore any figure that they would have agree upon with them looking at the facts it will be fine for them. What we are talking about here is bilateral, we have two people agreeing. It was a proposal, it was not a dead-end. Government must then go ahead and negotiate," MDC secretary for labour, Gideon Shoko said.

The opposition also threw its weight behind the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) leadership which alleges to have received letters with bullets inside this week.

This is on the backdrop of ZCTU's threats for a national stay away over the deplorable state of affairs workers are being subjected to.

Zimbabwe

Opposition Activist Japajapa Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

MDC Alliance activist Paddington Japajapa was yesterday jailed for an effective two years after he was found guilty of… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.