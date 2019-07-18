17 July 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Doctors Blast Zanu-PF for Politicizing Medicine

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fadzai Ndangana

Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has condemned the politically motivated partisan distribution of health services and goods by the ruling Zanu PF saying it defeats the accessibility of health services by all citizens while exposing the Ministry of Health and Child Care's dabbling in politics.

In a statement released today (Wednesday), ZADHR said the distribution of drugs and services must be based on population, disease burden and current stocking levels and not on a parochial partisan political agenda.

"Partisan distribution of medical goods and services is an affront to health for all and the right of everyone to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

"As ZADHR we believe distribution of drugs and services must be based on population, disease burden and current stocking levels and not on a parochial partisan political agenda," said ZADHR.

"Apart from just exposing the Ministry of Health from dabbling in political party electoral agendas, it raises questions on the criterion used by the Ministry in the distribution of drugs and medical sundries," ZADHR added.

The organisation further called on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate a possible abuse of office case by the Health Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo.

"ZADHR calls upon all stakeholders including the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate the Minister on criminal abuse of office and bring him to account on the move," charged ZADHR.

Zanu PF caused a storm last week when a letter leaked online in which the party directed the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo to distribute medicines to Lupaka, Gomoza, St Pauls, Lake Alice, Lusulu and Lupanda clinics ahead of Lupane East by-elections.

Dr Moyo wrote back to the ZANU PF National Secretary for Commissariat Victor Matemadanda confirming actioning on the directive, instructing his Permanent Secretary of Health to "activate Natpharm to supply a list of clinics with medicines".

Zimbabwe

Opposition Activist Japajapa Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

MDC Alliance activist Paddington Japajapa was yesterday jailed for an effective two years after he was found guilty of… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.