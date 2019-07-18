17 July 2019

Zimbabwe: We Are Still Investigating White City Bombing - Matema

Photo: The Herald
First aiders attend to the injured following an explosion that rocked White City Stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters (file photo).
By Munashe Chokodza

Home Affairs Minister Cain Matema has revealed that his ministry is still investigating the White City Stadium bombing which happened in Bulawayo ahead of last year's harmonised elections.

Matema made the remarks while responding to Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance Member of Parliament for Kambuzuma Constituency Willias Madzimure who asked about progress on the investigations of the matter during a question and answer session today.

"We are still investigating the Bulawayo bombing which happened on 23 June 2018. The unfortunate incident killed and injured people so there is no way we as the ministry can cast a blind eye on it. The nation will be updated on the findings of the investigations," Matema said.

On 23 June last year at White City Stadium in Bulawayo a grenade exploded after President Emmerson Mnangagwa had just finished his address at the ZANU-PF campaign rally.

The unfortunate event, which happened on June 23 last year claimed one member of the army while other senior Zanu PF officials including Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Mary Chiwenga the wife to Vice President Constantine Chiwenga were left nursing injuries.

