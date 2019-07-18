Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Somali Elder in Galkayo Town

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a tribal elder in central Somalia on Wednesday night, police and witnesses said.

The elder, Abdullahi Abdirahman was gunned down by assailants armed with pistols in the troubled southern Galkayo town, the regional capital of Mudug.

The killers managed to escape the scene before the arrival of the local security forces. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the apparent assassination.

The town which straddles the border between Galmudug and Puntland has been the scene of rising killings and frequent rape in the past few months.