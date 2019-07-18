18 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Somali Elder in Galkayo Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a tribal elder in central Somalia on Wednesday night, police and witnesses said.

The elder, Abdullahi Abdirahman was gunned down by assailants armed with pistols in the troubled southern Galkayo town, the regional capital of Mudug.

The killers managed to escape the scene before the arrival of the local security forces. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the apparent assassination.

The town which straddles the border between Galmudug and Puntland has been the scene of rising killings and frequent rape in the past few months.

Somalia

Why Kenya Will Be Lucky to Win Somalia Maritime Case

With the Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute set for hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague from… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.