18 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fire Razes Dorm At ABC Kyanda Secondary School in Machakos

By Lillian Mutavi

A fire has razed a dormitory at ABC Kyanda Secondary School in Machakos, County Fire Officer Francis Nzioki has confirmed.

The Thursday dawn inferno started from single corner of the dormitory and spread quickly, consuming the students' belongings worth thousands of shillings.

Mr Nzioki said that no one was injured in the fire incident as students were in for their early morning preps when the dorm burnt.

INVESTIGATIONS

The cause of fire was not immediately established with police saying they are still carrying out investigations.

The dormitory houses 64 students.

Speaking to journalists after the fire incident, Machakos County Education Director Shamsa Mohammed said that this is the sixth school fire incident in the last one month.

OTHER INCIDENTS

"We had two at Machakos boys, one in Yatta, another in Mwala and this is the latest incident. We are unhappy with what is happening in this county," Ms Mohammed said.

She said that it has been noted that students do not have good communication channels for airing their grievances as suggestion boxes no longer work.

PREFECTS

Ms Mohammed said that school principals are passing information through prefects, who are not reliable, hence giving them power over other students.

She added that a preliminary report showed that the girls at Kyanda School allegedly wanted to burn the prefects but added that investigations are ongoing to determine the real cause of the fire.

