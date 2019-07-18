Sudan: Demos for Justice, Civilian Rule

Khartoum / Wad Madani — On Wednesday, a number of marches and demonstrations were launched in a number of districts and markets of Khartoum to demand the punishment of murderers of protestors and a return to civilian authority.

The protesters chanted slogans calling for an investigation into the crimes committed against the demonstrators and peaceful protesters.

In the meantime, a number of students organised rallies in the capital Khartoum to demand the punishment of murderers of martyrs and the civil authority.

Students from the universities of El Rabat, the Emirates, and Nahda in Khartoum went on a rally in a number of districts in Khartoum chanting slogans and demanding the overthrow of the military junta.

Residents of Burri joined the rally of the University of Rabat and organised a speech in front of the house of Muawia Khalil, killed by paramilitaries in January.

The rally moved across Burri district of Khartoum, demanding the realisation of the objectives of the revolution.

Wad Madani

On Wednesday, Wad Madani in El Gezira state a witnessed a rally in solidarity with the survivors of the massacre of the General Command in Khartoum on June 3.

FFC leader Mujahid El Rafee told Radio Dabanga that the protesters raised banners expressing their solidarity with the survivors of the killings and injuries in the events of the army command in Khartoum, shouted against the military junta and demanded a transparent investigation into the incident.

