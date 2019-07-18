18 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Demos for Justice, Civilian Rule

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum / Wad Madani — On Wednesday, a number of marches and demonstrations were launched in a number of districts and markets of Khartoum to demand the punishment of murderers of protestors and a return to civilian authority.

The protesters chanted slogans calling for an investigation into the crimes committed against the demonstrators and peaceful protesters.

In the meantime, a number of students organised rallies in the capital Khartoum to demand the punishment of murderers of martyrs and the civil authority.

Students from the universities of El Rabat, the Emirates, and Nahda in Khartoum went on a rally in a number of districts in Khartoum chanting slogans and demanding the overthrow of the military junta.

Residents of Burri joined the rally of the University of Rabat and organised a speech in front of the house of Muawia Khalil, killed by paramilitaries in January.

The rally moved across Burri district of Khartoum, demanding the realisation of the objectives of the revolution.

Wad Madani

On Wednesday, Wad Madani in El Gezira state a witnessed a rally in solidarity with the survivors of the massacre of the General Command in Khartoum on June 3.

FFC leader Mujahid El Rafee told Radio Dabanga that the protesters raised banners expressing their solidarity with the survivors of the killings and injuries in the events of the army command in Khartoum, shouted against the military junta and demanded a transparent investigation into the incident.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Sudan

Power-Sharing Deal Missing Key Details

After months of on-again, off-again talks, Sudan's military and opposition leaders have signed a power-sharing deal that… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.