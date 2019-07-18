Sudan: Three Injured in RSF Shooting in Omdurman, Opposition Members Held in South Darfur

Omdurman / Katila — On Tuesday evening, three residents of El Fitihab district in Omdurman were seriously wounded in a shooting by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main militia. Five youth members of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC formerly known as the Alliance for Freedom and Change) were held in South Darfur following a demonstration on Friday.

The Sudanese Doctors Central Committee said in a statement that the three victims were shot in the El Fitihab Market-4 of Omdurman, Sudan's second city north-west of Khartoum. The shooting caused a fracture to the thigh of one of the victims, that requires surgery. A second was wounded in the pelvis and the third was wounded in the right leg.

Witnesses said that security forces and RSF militiamen broke-up a number of protest rallies on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday in different parts of greater Khartoum by firing live bullets and tear gas.

The Committee held the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the security authorities fully responsible for intimidating unarmed citizens.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will be "gradually withdrawn from Khartoum in accordance with [needs of] the security situation", the government militia said in a statement on Tuesday.

South Darfur opposition members detained

On Friday July 12, five youth members of the opposition FFC were arrested in Katila in South Darfur.

They had participated in in a demonstration two days before demanding the resignation of the locality commissioner, branding him "a figure of the former regime", and criticising his failure to manage the locality.

"A joint force of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen, army, and police arrived in Katila on Friday and arrested Yasir Khareef, Nasir Nasreldin, Hasan El Mustafa, Adam Eisa, and Dr Abdallah Abdelmonim," community leader Abakar El Tom told Radio Dabanga.

He said the detainees are still being held in Katila Prison, and called for their immediate release and the formation of a commission of inquiry into the events on Friday.

