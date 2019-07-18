17 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Issues Third Painting Order This Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Omulo

Property owners within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) have been given two weeks to repaint and redecorate their premises or face legal action.

Acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat said after the expiry of the 14 days, unspecified legal measures will be instituted to ensure the notice is fully complied with.

This will be the third time this year that a similar order has been issued, probably showing the poor success rate.

'NO POSTERS'

A tour of the CBD returns a hodgepodge, making it difficult to know the original colours of the buildings.

This has been made worse by grafitti and posters that stay in place long after the intended campaigns are over. It goes on despite the 'No Posters' warnings by property owners.

Mr Morintat said the notice is anchored in law, including county by-laws and the Public Health Cap 242 on maintaining healthy and quality standards of general public health.

Mr Morintat, without giving any specific colour that the building owners should adopt, explained that the move to clean, repaint or redecorate was aimed at improving beauty of the capital city.

This is to enhance the appeal of the city which has been globally recognised among the most dynamic, innovative resilient cities and is also a strategic economic and commercial hub of East and Central Africa.

"It is hereby notified to all property owners in the Nairobi CBD that they should clean, repaint or redecorate their buildings as required by law," said Mr Morintat on Wednesday in a newspaper notice.

At the same time, the notice gave a blanket approval to property owners to improve plot frontages -- the area between a plot boundary and road kerb.

This will affect properties within and along Uhuru Highway, Nairobi River and Ring Road Pumwani, and Haile Selassie Avenue.

If successfully implemented, Nairobi will become the second county after Mombasa to effect such a directive.

In June, last year, Governor Hassan Joho issued an executive order requiring residential and commercial buildings in Mombasa's Central Business District (CBD) to be painted in a uniform blue colour to symbolise the Indian Ocean.

However, this is not the first time that Nairobi County has asked property owners within the city to repaint their buildings.

In May this year, City Hall gave the same property owners 30 days to paint and carry out renovations to their buildings.

Mike Sonko, the governor, warned that action would be taken against individuals who fail to comply with the order.

"County laws require that property owners repaint their premises after every two years to maintain healthy and quality standards and so those who have not complied with the by-laws should do so before we start taking action," said Mr Sonko at the time.

Nonetheless, this was after a similar order in January where the owners of buildings were directed to repaint as part of a beautification project.

Kenya

Jubilee - We Didn't Use Dirty Tricks in 2017 Poll

Jubilee won't apologise for the way it conducted its 2017 campaigns and its engagement with Cambridge Analytica's parent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.