17 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-MP Silvance Osele Involved in Deadly Kakamega Crash

By Benson Amadala

Former MP for Kabondo-Kaspul Silvance Osele and three other people were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in rolled several times after knocking a motorcycle rider, some 4 kilometres from Kakamega town.

The rider died after he was flung from the speeding motorcycle and landed on the tarmac near Shirere, along the Kakamga-Kisumu road.

The rider is reported to have collided with the vehicles after he suddenly entered the busy road at high speed.

The vehicle was extensively damaged after it hit a cow and crashed into a structure along the road.

Mr Osele was reported to be headed for a meeting with the Kakamega County Commissioner Ms Pauline Dola.

Kakamega Central Sub-County police commander Mr David Kabena said Mr Osele and the other occupants were rushed to the County General and Referral Hospital.

"After medical examination, Mr Osewe was found to be stable condition and requested to proceed to the meeting with the County Commissioner," said Mr Kabena.

The police boss said the other occupants accompanying Mr Osele sustained slight injuries but were in stable condition.

Read the original article on Nation.

