Kenya: Uber Driver Charged With Rape Freed on Bond

An Uber driver accused of defiling a 13-year-old boy was yesterday released on a Sh100,000 bond.

The Shanzu Law Courts yesterday released Mr Fredrick Mungai on bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The accused, however, did not take plea after the magistrate termed the charge against him "improper".

The prosecution had charged the suspect with 'committing an indecent act with a child'.

The magistrate, however, did not specify on the changes to be done on the charge sheet and only asked the prosecution to research.

The prosecution is set to amend the charge sheet and the suspect be taken back to court on Tuesday next week.

CLEAN RECORD

Mr Mungai was arrested on Tuesday at City Mall in Nyali after a report was made at Nyali police station.

Nyali deputy sub-county Police Commander Ibrahim Dafalla said the accused had committed the act on Monday.

Mr Mungai had picked up the boy from school after a request from his aunt, said Mr Dafalla.

"It was reported to us that before the driver could get the boy home, he stopped the vehicle and conducted the indecent act on him," said Mr Dafalla.

At the police station, Mr Mungai's wife, Lucy, said her husband had been operating as an Uber driver for the last three years and his record was clean. "My husband is a father of two. How could he do that? I really doubt what he is being accused of," she said.