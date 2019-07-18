17 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uber Driver Charged With Rape Freed on Bond

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohamed Ahmed

An Uber driver accused of defiling a 13-year-old boy was yesterday released on a Sh100,000 bond.

The Shanzu Law Courts yesterday released Mr Fredrick Mungai on bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The accused, however, did not take plea after the magistrate termed the charge against him "improper".

The prosecution had charged the suspect with 'committing an indecent act with a child'.

The magistrate, however, did not specify on the changes to be done on the charge sheet and only asked the prosecution to research.

The prosecution is set to amend the charge sheet and the suspect be taken back to court on Tuesday next week.

CLEAN RECORD

Mr Mungai was arrested on Tuesday at City Mall in Nyali after a report was made at Nyali police station.

Nyali deputy sub-county Police Commander Ibrahim Dafalla said the accused had committed the act on Monday.

Mr Mungai had picked up the boy from school after a request from his aunt, said Mr Dafalla.

"It was reported to us that before the driver could get the boy home, he stopped the vehicle and conducted the indecent act on him," said Mr Dafalla.

At the police station, Mr Mungai's wife, Lucy, said her husband had been operating as an Uber driver for the last three years and his record was clean. "My husband is a father of two. How could he do that? I really doubt what he is being accused of," she said.

Kenya

Jubilee - We Didn't Use Dirty Tricks in 2017 Poll

Jubilee won't apologise for the way it conducted its 2017 campaigns and its engagement with Cambridge Analytica's parent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.