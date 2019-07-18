17 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shock as Man Beheads His Father, Parades Head in a Bucket Before Arrest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
(file photo).
By Amina Wako

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Nanyuki town, Laikipia County, for allegedly killing his father.

Dennis Mwangi is said to have beheaded his 59-year old father Peter Ndegwa over a domestic dispute.

The suspect then carried the severed head in a bucket and paraded it outside the estate in Nanyuki town.

Neigbours say the deceased had been ailing for some time before his brutal death.

Laikipia East OCPD Kizito Mtoro has confirmed the incident.

He said the motive of the killing is still not clear but investigations are underway.

The body of the deceased is currently at Nanyuki County Referral Hospital.

Kenya

Jubilee - We Didn't Use Dirty Tricks in 2017 Poll

Jubilee won't apologise for the way it conducted its 2017 campaigns and its engagement with Cambridge Analytica's parent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.