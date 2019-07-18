18 July 2019

South Africa: Smith Names Cheetahs Team for Bulls Encounter

By Sport24

Bloemfontein — Free State Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Friday night's Currie Cup encounter against the Blue Bulls in Pretoria.

Kick-off at Loftus Versfeld is at 19:15.

It will be Free State's opening game of the 2019 Currie Cup, having received a bye last week.

The Blue Bulls opened their account with a 20-5 defeat to Western Province in Cape Town.

Scrumhalf Tian Meyer leads the Cheetahs, who will use the Currie Cup as preparation for the PRO14.

It will also be Smith's last tournament as Cheetahs coach before he takes over as Italy's national team.

Hawies Fourie will take over as had coach once the PRO14 commences after the Currie Cup.

Teams:

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Roelof Smit, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Andries Ferreira, 4 Ruan Nortje, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Marnitz Boshoff, 23 Dylan Sage

Free State Cheetahs

15 Louis Fouche, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel,11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Majezi, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Reinach Venter, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Gerhard Olivier, 22 Dian Badenhorst, 23 Darren Adonis

South Africa

Relief On the Way for Western Cape's Overstressed Post-Mortem Facilities

New R281-million Forensic Pathology Facility in Observatory has double capacity of Salt River Read more »

