18 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Schickerling At Flank As WP Name Team to Face Sharks

Cape Town — JD Schickerling will start on the flank in the only change for Western Province ahead of their Currie Cup encounter with the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

Schickerling comes into the starting line-up at blindside flank, with Ernst van Rhyn shifting to openside and Jaco Coetzee at No 8 in place of the injured Juarno Augustus.

David Meihuizen takes Schickerling's place among the replacements for the coastal clash, which kicks off at 14:00 on Saturday.

Western Province head coach John Dobson said continuity in selection will give the different combinations a chance to settle in what will be a replay of last year's Currie Cup final.

"We would like to build on our performance last week and we know that we face a tough assignment against the defending champions," Dobson told the WP Rugby website .

"By keeping the combinations together we give ourselves the best chance of building some momentum and putting together an accurate game," he said.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phendulani Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Aphelele Fassi

Western Province

15 SP Marais, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry

South Africa

