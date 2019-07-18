18 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Muizenberg SAPS Recover Two Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition in Hillview

On Wednesday 17 July 2019, Muizenberg SAPS members received information of alleged gang suspects, carrying firearms in Lebombo Street Hillview. At approximately 22:15, the members approached the mentioned street and noted two suspicious males, who on seeing the police, attempted to evade them.

The SAPS members gave chase and were able to follow the one suspect into a residence in Lebombo Street. Here the suspect was subdued and found to be in possession of two firearms. Both firearms were 9mm semi-automatic, the one a Taurus and the other a Walter P38. On closer inspection it was found that the Taurus was loaded with five rounds of ammunition and the Walter with eight rounds.

The suspect, a 23-year-old resident of Hillview, was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and the possession of a prohibited firearm and unlicensed ammunition.

The suspect, who was previously arrested on 12 June 2019, also for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, was out on bail.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen KE Jula commended the members for this confiscation and arrest in the fight against gangsterism. The removal of firearms and the combatting of gangsterism remains a high priority of SAPS. He further stated that the above arrest once again proves that the partnership between the police and the community is of vital importance.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

