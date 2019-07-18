19 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Are Seeking the Assistance of the Public to Track an Escapee

Police are seeking the assistance of the public to track down Buzile Mhlungwani (27) from Izidenge Village, Stutterheim who escaped at Stutterheim Magistrate Court yesterday. The suspect is alleged to have ran out of court while he was taken back to the Police cell. He was appearing at Court for Robbery aggravated and was remanded in custody until 05 August 2019.

Anyone with information that can led to the arrest of the suspect can contact Detective Sergeant Siviwe Jan of Stutterheim SAPS on 043 683 1177 or 082 388 3708.

