18 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Accused Sentenced to Ten Years Imprisonment for Dealing in Drugs

Mpumalanga — The Evander Regional Court has convicted Rethabile Chabedi (27), to ten years imprisonment on Tuesday for dealing in drugs following a thorough Hawks' investigation.

Chabedi and Chubuike Faithful Ani (47), were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit In December 2017, following a tipoff that they were transporting drugs in the vicinity of Embalenhle. The vehicle fitting the description was stopped and searched and R250 000 worth of Methcathinone drugs, commonly known as 'Kat' were seized.

The court sentenced Ani to a fine of R1 500.00, for contravening the Immigration Act, and acquitted him on other charges, he was further judged to be in the country illegally. The Department of Home Affairs has been ordered to facilitate Ani's deportation process. Meanwhile, following a plea agreement, Chabedi was ordered to serve a ten (10), year direct imprisonment term.

During judgement the Magistrate mentioned that he found it strange that Chabedi took blame for the drugs, effectively exonerating the other accused.

