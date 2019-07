press release

President Ramaphosa to respond to The Presidency Budget Vote Debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, Thursday 18 July 2019, respond to the Budget Vote Debate in the National Assembly at 15:30.

Yesterday, Wednesday 17 July 2019, the President presented the Presidency's 2019/2020 key priorities and will today respond to Parliaments debate on Budget Vote 1.

Issued by: The Presidency