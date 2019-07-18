18 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Peppering of Snow Set for Eastern Cape Amid Cold Snap

A dusting of snow has been forecast for parts of the Eastern Cape over the weekend amid a cold snap, according to data from the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

SAWS forecaster Kumsa Masizana told News24 that the service's latest data showed light snowfall between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

"It looks like the snowfall will be light over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, over the escarpment of Graaff-Reinet and Cradock, as a result of very cold temperatures.

"As it stands right now, no snowfall is expected for the Western Cape," she added.

Meanwhile, the SAWS also issued a warning of heavy rain, leading to possible localised flooding, in places in the Cape Metropole, the Overberg and the Cape Winelands from Thursday night into Friday morning.

A cold front can be expected in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape from Friday, News24 reported.

"The rainfall will remain, especially along the coastal regions of the two provinces," SAWS forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said at the time.

This will result in an even colder weekend as the cold front moves eastwards, reaching KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The cold front will also spread through the Free State and move towards Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Source: News24

