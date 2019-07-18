18 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Trial Date Set for Man Who Allegedly Attacked Pastor for Wearing EFF Party Regalia

By Ntwaagae Seleka

The case of a man who allegedly punched an EFF member and called him the k-word for wearing an EFF cap, has been set down for trial in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

Johan Bothma is expected to be tried on August 19 and 20 for the alleged assault of Johannesburg pastor Ron Rambebu, who is also a member of the party.

Bothma appeared briefly in court on Thursday when his matter was postponed.

On June 21, Bothma allegedly attacked Rambebu at an Engen garage in Kingfisher Road in Horizon Park, Roodepoort, on the West Rand.

He faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria.

Bothma turned himself in at the Roodepoort police station on June 28 after a CCTV video of the incident went viral and witnesses began identifying him.

He was released on R2 000 bail the following day.

News24 earlier reported that in the video of the incident, a man can be seen walking towards Rambebu's car and punching him through the open window multiple times.

The man can then be seen walking back to his car while eating a snack and looking toward Rambebu's stationary car a few metres away.

The attacker then drives off with a passenger and Rambebu can be seen running after them on foot.

Addressing the media outside the court building, Rambebu said the State had built a strong case against Bothma.

"I am comfortable with the prosecutor and I am comfortable at how he is handling the case. I am looking forward to a case where the State will send a strong message [that] what is happening in South Africa has to stop," he said.

"I am looking forward to seeing justice being served. People like Johan Bothma must know that the time to abuse black people is over. You can't meet someone on the street, push and attack him for no reason.

"I just had a brief meeting with prosecutors who told me that they are going to make sure that on our next appearance, they will have a strong [case]," he said.

Rambebu said the State promised to ensure that all witnesses would be available to testify during the two-day trial.

South Africa

