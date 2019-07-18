18 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Has Not Approached State Security Minister About Spy Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jan Gerber

Former president Jacob Zuma has not approached State Security Minister Ayando Dlodlo about his claims that intelligence agencies ran a smear campaign to assassinate his character since the 1990s.

In his testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday, Zuma claimed that while he was the ANC's intelligence chief in the 1990s, he received an intelligence report which stated that three intelligence organisations met and discussed him.

He did not name the organisations but said they started a process of "character assassination" against him.

"I have been vilified, alleged to be the king of corrupt people," Zuma complained.

Zuma also alleged that these spies were nurtured in the ANC so that they could one day lead the party.

He claimed that there were several attempts on his life and that these included suicide bombers.

Asked about this at a press briefing before her budget vote speech, Dlodlo said: "Has president Jacob Zuma raised the issue of character assassination with me? He has not."

"I'm also not aware if he had raised it with my predecessors.

"But what I must say is that those are issues before the Zondo commission. And I would like to leave the Zondo commission to do its work. And once they have concluded their work, they will give their report to the president, or if any of the people who appeared before the Zondo commission actually approach us, we will take that as it comes. But for now, there has been no interaction with regards to that," Dlodlo said.

Dlodlo and her deputy, Zizi Kodwa, smiled when News24 asked how many suicide bombing attempts the SSA had foiled in recent years, but Dlodlo passed the question on to acting director general, Loyiso Jafta.

"I'm afraid, if I ever divulged any detailed information on what we do on the terrorism front, then the minister would have to dismiss me the moment this session comes to an end, so I'm afraid we can't give you an answer there," Jafta said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Police Are Seeking the Assistance of the Public to Track an Escapee

Police are seeking the assistance of the public to track down Buzile Mhlungwani (27) from Izidenge Village, Stutterheim… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Zuma Threatens to Withdraw from Testifying at Corruption Inquiry
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried
South African Mourns as Music Legend Johnny Clegg is Buried

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.