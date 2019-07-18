South Africa: Lectures Continue At UKZN, Despite Disruption of Classes

Despite the disruption of classes at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus, lectures are continuing as normal.

There was an early morning protest on Thursday, with students burning furniture and debris for a second day in a row. By midday, all was quiet at the campus with a heavy police and security presence on the scene.

"The executive management committee has given due consideration to the matters raised by the students and are currently engaging the SRC leadership on a way forward. The university remains open and the academic programme continues as scheduled," the executive director for corporate relations, Ashton Bodrick, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, about 150 students demanded improvement of residence conditions and called for those excluded because of previous protests to be allowed to write examinations.

Speaking to News24, Central SRC spokesperson Sanele Hlongwa said they would be engaging management on Friday.

"For now, from what I can tell, classes are continuing as normal."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Public Order Police were on the scene to monitor the situation.

