19 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Dyer Dedicates Song to Tuku

Photo: Tuku Music/Facebook
Oliver Mtukudzi.
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

South African music star Steve Dyer said he has a dedication song for the late Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi titled, "Ko Sale Izibongo - Kufa Izinsizwa", which he will play at the Tuku Concert scheduled for this Saturday at Belgravia Sports Club.

Dyer, who jetted in yesterday afternoon, said he was ready for the show. "I can't wait for the concert. I brought in with me my trumpet player Sthembiso Bhengu and we have been rehearsing a song that we have dedicated to him titled, "Ko Sale Izibongo - Kufa Izinsizwa", which means when a person dies, the hero in him dies too, but the praises for him remain. I will perform with Ammara Brown on the song 'Under One Sky'.

"We have worked together during the time she was in South Africa at some theatre production. Again I will join Selmor Mtukudzi on stage too," he said.

The jazz crooner said the late Tuku's legacy will continue for as long as people listen to his messages through his music.

Dyer said the beauty of being an artiste was that their messages continue to influence generations long after they are gone.

"You know just recently we have lost different artistes, the likes of Johnny Clegg, we have lost Tuku, Dorothy Masuku and Bra Hugh.

"However, the one good thing about being an artiste is your messages and influence continues long after you're gone.

"We celebrate his life and the music, which we continue to listen to and be inspired by his messages," he said.

Dyer who is a talented saxophonist said Tuku gave a good service to Zimbabwe and the rest of the African continent.

"So I am happy that Tuku's music and legacy lives on. There are several artistes and people who have been influenced by Tuku music, and he was so passionate about self-respect and preserving one's culture.

"His music gave us a sense of cultural identity. Tuku insisted that people should not clone or copy other cultures, but to be proud of their own cultures," Dyer said.

Dyer is part of a line-up of performing artistes at the show dubbed: "Tuku Concert Celebrating a Legend".

The gig will see Mozambican star Stewart Sukuma and Berita Khumalo as headliners.

The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation partnered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe to organise the gig that also features local performers among them The Charambas, Bonnie Deuschle, Enzo Ishall, ExQ, Gary Tight, Kessia, Killer T, King 98, Bob Nyabinde, Peter Moyo and Juntal.

Others include Zexie Manatsa, Munya Mataruse, Obert Chari, Selmor Mtukudzi, Mbeu as well as Mbira Dzenharira.

The concert is being held in support of the Development Fund.

Mtukudzi died on January 23, 2019, the same day as his friend South Africa's Hugh Masekela died last year.

He succumbed to diabetes aged 66.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved.

