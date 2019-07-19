18 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: TUC Rejects Partial Implementation of Minimum Wage

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Deborah Bada/BJO/NAN

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday rejected a policy unveiled by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on the implementation of the national minimum wage.

On July 16, the federal government announced that it would start the implementation of the new minimum wage with workers earning below N30, 000 monthly.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new minimum wage into law on April 18 this year.

The NSIWC circular on the implementation of the policy was signed by the Chairman of the commission, Richard Egbule.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that federal government has been at odds with labour for years over an apparent endless negotiation to pay Nigerian workers a long overdue minimum wage.

Mr Egbule had said the position of government was that the implementation of the wage would start with workers currently earning below N30, 000, while others would follow after the conclusion of talks on consequential adjustments.

However, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the President of the TUC, Quadri Olaleye, accused government of playing smart to avert industrial unrest.

More on This

"We have read with concern the circular released by Mr Richard Egbule, Executive Chairman of the National Minimum Wage Committee set up by the Federal Government to work out the consequential adjustment arising from the wage increase.

"Let it be known that this circular is unacceptable to us because it contradicts the raison d'etre for setting the committee," the statement reads.

Mr Olaleye said the TUC considered the circular as a smart move on the part of government to discourage labour action, stressing that "labour is not fooled.

"We wonder why anything that has labour undertone becomes the issue of rejection by government. By this circular, the government is testing the patience of workers.

"We assure them that they either go to the negotiating table to complete the assignment or risk the wrath of workers.

"It will be recalled that recently the newly inaugurated green and red chambers of the National Assembly were showered with billions of naira at a time government is playing games with minimum wage."

The TUC statement said organised labour would not be blamed for any consequential action, arising from non-implementation of the minimum wage, adding that, "to be fore warned is to be fore-armed'."

(NAN)

More on This

Buhari Orders Immediate Payment of N30,000 Minimum Wage

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate implementation of the National Minimum of Wage of N30,000 monthly… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.