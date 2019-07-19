19 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lilongwe South East By-Elections in Limbo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tikondane Vega

The current political environment in the country is not suitable for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to hold elections in Lilongwe South East where the elections were canceled due to the death of a candidate.

MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa said in an interview Thursday that the Commission was committed to conduct the by-elections this month (July), but the activity was halted because of the political tension.

The electoral commission shelved the parliamentary elections in Lilongwe South East Constituency following the demise of UTM candidate, Agnes Penemulungu.

"We are not holding by-elections now. We will reschedule when matters are settled. We are also concerned as MEC that the area has no representation in parliament. Our staff is facing hostility on the ground and we cannot risk it," said Mwafulirwa.

He said the electoral body will in due course announce a full calendar of events where new candidates will be welcomed.

"Those that already presented nomination papers successfully will only be required to submit letters expressing interest to contest.

"There will also be voter registration for people eligible to vote in the constituency that did not register before," he said.

Mwafulirwa further said those that already registered will not need to register again but rather just verify their names in the voters register, adding that transfers of voters will not be allowed.

He emphasized that the electoral body will take time to hold by-elections in the constituency not because of issues in court but rather because there is animosity and vigilante justice mobilized against MEC staff.

The Malawi electoral law provides that by-elections should take place within sixty days after the occurrence of a vacancy.

Malawi

Rights Watchdog Refuses to Reschedule Anti-Ansah Demos

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have flatly refused to reschedule peaceful demonstrations on Friday following a… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.