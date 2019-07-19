Tanzania: Yanga Keep Hold On Coach Mwandila Services

YOUNG Africans leadership said they will continue to keep the team's Assistant Coach, Noel Mwandila, saying he has all essential qualities as a football coach.

This was uttered by the club's Chairman Mshindo Msolla, who brushed aside claims that the Zambian is unfit for the post because he was hired to work as a fitness trainer.

"It is true that many people believed that Mwandila is a fitness coach only, something which is not real. He has CAF B coaching license, which gives him green light to coach any team," Msolla said.

He added that prior to the end of last season, he held talks with Head Coach, Mwinyi Zahera concerning the technical bench area whereby, Zahera recommended Mwandila to remain and continue serving as his right hand man.

Meanwhile, Y anga is set to play another friendly match against Dodoma FC at Jamhuri Stadium in the capital city on Tuesday.

Reacting to this, chairman of Yanga branches in Dodoma Dominik Albinus said preparations on how to welcome the team have started right away. Albimus said they want to receive their team in a special way.

He said on behalf of other Yanga fans in Dodoma, he is impressed with the recruitment made by the club this season, insisting that time is now right for them to claim the Mainland Premier League title.