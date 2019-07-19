Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Foreign Players Secure Permits

MAINLAND champions Simba have secured work permits for their six newly signed foreign players, ready for the coming busy season.

Simba, who are currently in Rustenburg, South Africa for a pre-season training have recruited six new foreign players ahead of the busy calendar, which will see them playing in three major competitions like the Mainland Premier League, CAF Champions League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

According to granted work permit list of July 12th this year, as posted in the website of the Ministry of State, Prime Minister's Office Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Y outh and the Disabled, the six players have been endorsed.

They are Brazilian trio of Wilker Henrique Da Silva, Gerson Fraga V ieira and Tairone Santos Da Silva. The list also has Kenyan Francis Kahata, Deogracias Kanda from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sudanese Sharaf Eldin Shiboub Ali Abdalrah.

Apart from the six newly signed players, Simba have renewed contract with three other foreign players- Zambian midfielder; Clatous Chama, U gandan born Rwandese striker Meddie Kagere and Ivory Coast sturdy central defender Pascal Wawa.

In another development, Young Africans leadership has also said that they have finalized and secured work and residential permit for their newly signed foreign players.

The newly foreign arrivals at Y anga this season are Patrick Sibomana from Rwanda, Juma Balinya (U ganda), Maybin Kalengo (Zambia), Farouk Shikhalo (Kenya), Issa Bigirimana (Rwanda), Lamine Moro (Ghana), Sadney U rikhob (Namibia) and Burundian Mustapha Selemani.

"All our newly signed foreign players have secured work and residential permit, ready to serve the team in the coming season," said Y anga V ice-Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela.

Mwakalebela said the aim is to ensure that everything was in place when the league kicks off on August 32rd this year.

He insisted that all players including Namibian striker U rikhob who arrived in the country on Tuesday and joined the team's camp in Morogoro, will be eligible to play when the league and CAF champions League kick off.