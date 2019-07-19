18 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Foreign Players Secure Permits

Tagged:

Related Topics

MAINLAND champions Simba have secured work permits for their six newly signed foreign players, ready for the coming busy season.

Simba, who are currently in Rustenburg, South Africa for a pre-season training have recruited six new foreign players ahead of the busy calendar, which will see them playing in three major competitions like the Mainland Premier League, CAF Champions League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

According to granted work permit list of July 12th this year, as posted in the website of the Ministry of State, Prime Minister's Office Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Y outh and the Disabled, the six players have been endorsed.

They are Brazilian trio of Wilker Henrique Da Silva, Gerson Fraga V ieira and Tairone Santos Da Silva. The list also has Kenyan Francis Kahata, Deogracias Kanda from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sudanese Sharaf Eldin Shiboub Ali Abdalrah.

Apart from the six newly signed players, Simba have renewed contract with three other foreign players- Zambian midfielder; Clatous Chama, U gandan born Rwandese striker Meddie Kagere and Ivory Coast sturdy central defender Pascal Wawa.

In another development, Young Africans leadership has also said that they have finalized and secured work and residential permit for their newly signed foreign players.

The newly foreign arrivals at Y anga this season are Patrick Sibomana from Rwanda, Juma Balinya (U ganda), Maybin Kalengo (Zambia), Farouk Shikhalo (Kenya), Issa Bigirimana (Rwanda), Lamine Moro (Ghana), Sadney U rikhob (Namibia) and Burundian Mustapha Selemani.

"All our newly signed foreign players have secured work and residential permit, ready to serve the team in the coming season," said Y anga V ice-Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela.

Mwakalebela said the aim is to ensure that everything was in place when the league kicks off on August 32rd this year.

He insisted that all players including Namibian striker U rikhob who arrived in the country on Tuesday and joined the team's camp in Morogoro, will be eligible to play when the league and CAF champions League kick off.

Tanzania

President Magufuli Orders Prisons to Reduce Overcrowding

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has ordered prison authorities Thursday to reduce crowding in the country's jails,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.