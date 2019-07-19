Tanzania: Dar Port Cargo Handling Volume Steadily Rises

THE volume of cargo handled at the Dar es Salaam port grew by 2.3 per cent to 3 .9 million tonnes in the quarter ending March compared to 3.8 million tonnes registered in the corresponding quarter 2018.

According to the Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report issued by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) for the quarter ending March the Dar es Salaam port accounts for 9 7 per cent of the total cargo handled by Tanzania Port Authority's main seaports.

"This performance was mostly associated with streamlining and easing of documentation processes at the port, expansion of berths and improvement of infrastructure, particularly road network to neighbouring countries," stated the report.

Conversely, the volume of cargo handled at Mtwara port fell following decrease in cashew nut exports while at Tanga port, the volume of cargo handled declined largely due to decrease in exports of sisal products, cement and timber coupled with a decline in import of petroleum products.

In the corresponding quarter ended March 2018 saw the volume of cargo handled at sea ports of Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara increased by 23 .6 per cent to 4.1 million tonnes.

The improvement was attributed to the ongoing modernization and harmonization of operations at the ports coupled with cessation of single custom territory between Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Cargo handled increased across all ports, except Mtwara where the volume of cargo handled declined on account of the slowdown of imports through the port. Noteworthy, imports accounted for the largest share of cargo handled at Dar es Salaam and Tanga ports.

Dar es Salaam port accounted for 9 3 .8 per cent of the total cargo handled, followed by Tanga port (4.0 per cent) and Mtwara port (2.2 per cent).

Transit cargo to neighbouring countries, which accounted for more than one third of total cargo handled at Dar es Salaam port increased by 8 .2 per cent to 1,225,960 tonnes; of which, DRC and Zambia accounted for 60.5 per cent.