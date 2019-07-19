18 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nampower's 175-Tonne Transformer Headed Back to Gerus Substation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — NamPower has confirmed that a 315 MVA, 400/220/22kV transformer is being transported via road from Johannesburg to the Gerus substation near Otjiwarongo. The transformer was transported to Eskom-Rotek Industries (ERI) for repairs in September 2018.

The 175 tonne transformer is being transported on a 2 x 11 axle x 2.0m axle spacing's x 2 file x 4.235m wide 'Nicolas' Monoblock Beam Wagon trailer combination with two 8 x 6 Western Star Truck-Tractors attached to the front of the trailer via drawbars and one 8 x 6 Western Star Truck-Tractor attached to the rear of the trailer via a drawbar.

The cargo is being accompanied by vehicle escorts consisting of both private vehicles and police vehicles. The massive cargo departed from Buitepos border post on Monday, July 15 and passed through Windhoek yesterday, July 16.

NamPower has urged the public to cooperate with the traffic officers escorting this load to ensure a smooth and effective operation.

Namibia

Phosphate Company Seeks Sea Mining Go-Ahead

A company planning to start a controversial marine phosphate mining project off the Namibian coast is now suing the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Business
Southern Africa
Company
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.