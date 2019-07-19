18 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: HRDC Refuses to Reschedule Mzuzu Friday Anti-Ansah Demos

By Owen Khamula

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have flatly refused to reschedule peaceful demonstrations on Friday following a graduation ceremony of Mzuzu University graduands.

Demonstrations over fraudulent elections target Malawian president Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission chair Jane Ansah

HRDC regional chairperson for the north Happy Mhango said the two activities can go at the same time, saying it was the duty of the police to ensure protection of people's lives and property.

Mzuzu City chief executive officer Macloud Kadammanja wrote HRDC on Wednesday, requesting them to reschedule the Friday demos because Mzuzu University had already booked the city for the graduation ceremony.

Kadammanja said graduands, students, parents, wards and other guests were not safe with the protests going on which sometimes turned violent.

President Peter Mutharika, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Mzuzu, will not preside over the graduation ceremony.

"It is up to the police to ensure that everyone if safe. The peaceful protests are on tomorrow," said Mhango.

The HRDC sanctioned demos are organized to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah step down from her position following what it is now known as tippexed polls.

Malawi

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.