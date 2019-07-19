Malawi: HRDC Refuses to Reschedule Mzuzu Friday Anti-Ansah Demos

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have flatly refused to reschedule peaceful demonstrations on Friday following a graduation ceremony of Mzuzu University graduands.

Demonstrations over fraudulent elections target Malawian president Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission chair Jane Ansah

HRDC regional chairperson for the north Happy Mhango said the two activities can go at the same time, saying it was the duty of the police to ensure protection of people's lives and property.

Mzuzu City chief executive officer Macloud Kadammanja wrote HRDC on Wednesday, requesting them to reschedule the Friday demos because Mzuzu University had already booked the city for the graduation ceremony.

Kadammanja said graduands, students, parents, wards and other guests were not safe with the protests going on which sometimes turned violent.

President Peter Mutharika, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Mzuzu, will not preside over the graduation ceremony.

"It is up to the police to ensure that everyone if safe. The peaceful protests are on tomorrow," said Mhango.

The HRDC sanctioned demos are organized to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah step down from her position following what it is now known as tippexed polls.