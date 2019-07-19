Botswana: BAA Sends Team to Cameroon

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has sent eight athletes to compete in Yaoundé, Cameroon tomorrow(July 20).

The athletes will use the meet, which will feature other athletes from Africa, as an opportunity to qualify for the All Africa Games while others, will try to better their times.

Botswana will be represented by Tsaone Sebele, Keene Motukisi, Gaone Maotoanong and Karabo Mothibi in the 100m and 200m races while Ditiro Nzamani will battle it out in the 400m.

The 4x100m men's relay team is made up of Motukisi, Thuso Masasa, Rebeilwe Thwanyane, Phodiso Rampa, Mothibi and Maotoanong.

BAA vice president-technical Tshepo Kelaotswe said they had send a formidable team to represent the country with pride in Yaoundé.

He said they had included the 4x100m men's relay team to give them the opportunity to better their times.

Also, he said the team, which had already qualified for the All Africa Games, would have the opportunity to qualify for the World Championships.

"There is only one female in the team.

There was a special request from Cameroon that Sebele should be part of the team that will compete in the meet.

I think her performance in South Africa speaks for itself, hence the special request," he said.

Furthermore, Kelaotswe said BAA's expectations were that athletes would run faster times, judging by their recent performance at the CAA Southern Region Senior Championships in Mauritius.

On the athletes' general performance, he said the mood and sportsman spirit of the team that competed in Mauritius was very high.

"That, in itself has lifted their performance and they believe in themselves. You can see that they are hungry for success, and they are aiming to bring good results," he said.

Kelaotswe further said there was no doubt that it was a good year for Botswana athletics adding that they were also looking forward to the team's good performance at the IAAF World Championships to be held in Doha in September.

Source : BOPA