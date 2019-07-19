19 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Women Continue to Bump Their Heads Against the Glass Ceiling

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ruan Jooste

Progress on improving gender diversity in senior roles at large firms across the globe has been mediocre at best. At this rate, the business world won't significantly address the inequality any time soon, if the many research reports are to believed. And when it comes to the most powerful position in a company' women remain conspicuously absent.

The Fortune 500 list of the largest US companies by revenue was released this month. It reveals that over the years, the leadership at top American enterprises has gotten more diverse, but there's still plenty of room for improvement. A record 33 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are now women, up from just 24 last year, but that is only 6,6% of the total.

The trend in the UK is not much different according to the diversity specialist The Pipeline. It indicates in its fourth annual Women Count report, also issued in July, which tracks the number of women in executive positions, little to no progress in redressing the gender imbalance. The report shows that only 3.7% of FTSE 350 companies have female CEOs, down from 4.6% two years ago, while more than 85% of companies have no women executives on their main...

South Africa

Ramaphosa Misled Parliament on Bosasa Donation - Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately deceived Parliament with regard… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Women
Business
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.