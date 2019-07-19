South Africa: Women Continue to Bump Their Heads Against the Glass Ceiling

analysis

Progress on improving gender diversity in senior roles at large firms across the globe has been mediocre at best. At this rate, the business world won't significantly address the inequality any time soon, if the many research reports are to believed. And when it comes to the most powerful position in a company' women remain conspicuously absent.

The Fortune 500 list of the largest US companies by revenue was released this month. It reveals that over the years, the leadership at top American enterprises has gotten more diverse, but there's still plenty of room for improvement. A record 33 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are now women, up from just 24 last year, but that is only 6,6% of the total.

The trend in the UK is not much different according to the diversity specialist The Pipeline. It indicates in its fourth annual Women Count report, also issued in July, which tracks the number of women in executive positions, little to no progress in redressing the gender imbalance. The report shows that only 3.7% of FTSE 350 companies have female CEOs, down from 4.6% two years ago, while more than 85% of companies have no women executives on their main...