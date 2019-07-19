18 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Ancestral Land Commission's Briefing Was Not About Erindi - Hengari

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek — Press secretary in the presidency Alfredo Hengari has reacted to a New Era headline that he says may suggest to readers that Monday's visit to State House by the Presidential Commission on Ancestral Land Rights and Restitution was exclusively to brief President Hage Geingob about the public's views on Erindi.

The commission on Monday briefed President Geingob on a variety of issues it gathered information on during the course of its work - including the people's views on the looming sale of Erindi.

President Geingob believes the sale of Erindi - to Mexican billionaire Alberto Baillères - would prove to be a great investment for Namibia.

However, some sections of society, notably opposition parties and pressure groups, have denounced the plan to sell the prime property - currently owned by South African investors - to another foreign person.

Relaying the message from its public consultations, the ancestral land commission told Geingob that some communities have called for the sale to be put on hold pending the outcome of the commission's work.

Hengari says New Era's headline, "Ancestral Land Commission debriefs Geingob on Erindi", may have given the public a different understanding regarding Monday's briefing.

"In the 10 points briefing note of the commission, the question of Erindi emerges only once, which is a clear indication that the courtesy call was not about Erindi as the headline seeks to suggest," Hengari said.

Hengari said the commission's courtesy call on Geingob was with the objective of providing an update about its activities since its appointment in February.

"The Commission informed that it had met to date over 500 different people across the country, all of whom expressed gratitude to both the President and government for setting up the commission," he said.

According to Hengari, the commission told Geingob that it had received undertakings of participation from actors that boycotted last year's second national land conference such as the Ovaherero Traditional Authority, Nama Traditional Leaders Association, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), Affirmative Repositioning (AR) and National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo).

"As the basis of citizen trust in governance, the Presidency wishes to underline its commitment to accountability and transparency in its interaction with all actors of Namibian society," said the presidency spokesperson.

Namibia

Phosphate Company Seeks Sea Mining Go-Ahead

A company planning to start a controversial marine phosphate mining project off the Namibian coast is now suing the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.