Kenya/Angola: Ex-Gor Mahia Striker Unveiled at Petro Atletico

Angola's giants Petro Atletico on Wednesday unveiled former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

Petro Atletico announced the acquisition of the Rwandan skipper on their club website, with a photo of the 27-year-old donning the team's home kit.

Gor have reportedly pocketed Sh15 million in the deal, which brings to an end the attacker's four year stint at the Kenyan top club.

Petro Atletico played K'Ogalo in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage last season and it is then that they Angolan club developed interest on the forward.

Tuyisenge joined K'Ogalo in 2016 from Rwandan side Police FC and endeared himself to the club's fans, with his performances and demeanour on and off the pitch.

He found the back of the net for K'Ogalo 64 times in 129 appearances (96 in the league and 33 in cup competitions).

Last season, he scored eight goals last season to help K'Ogalo win the SportPesa Premier League title for an unprecedented 18th time.

Tuyisenge is the second player to leave the champions this season for a foreign club after Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata joined Tanzania champions Simba on a two years contract last week.