Kenya: Governor Mutua Orders Machakos Naivas Meat Sections Closed

Machakos governor has ordered all meat sections in Naivas supermarkets in the county closed after excess chemical additives were found on the meat in one of the outlets.

In a statement issued Thursday, Dr Alfred Mutua said lab analysis of meat samples taken from Naivas supermarket at Gateway Mall in Mavoko showed the meat contained 3,286 milligrams of an additive that should not be used in meat.

"I direct my officers in collaboration with national government officers to move with speed to all supermarkets in Machakos County for investigations and advisory to the public," Dr Mutua said in the dispatch.

He said that the meat sections will remain closed until an okay to open is issued by public health officers.