The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: PSC to Hire Pas, Gardeners, Cooks for Kibaki and Moi

By George Omondi

Former presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki have lost the power to hire personal staff in a raft of changes made in the public service appointments.

Under the Public Service Commission (PSC) regulations, 2019, staff of ex-presidents, among them cooks, personal assistants and gardeners will now be appointed by the PSC.

The employer will also provide the ex-presidents with health fitness instructors, housekeepers and other support staff. The same changes also apply to hiring of personal staff for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. At the moment, the ex-presidents have a free hand to hire personal staff.

"Subject to the provisions of Article 214 (4) of the Constitution, the Presidential Retirements Benefits Act, 2003 and the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act, the PSC shall appoint the personal staff of the President, Deputy President and retired Presidents."

Official data indicates that the cost of staff attached to Mr Kibaki and Mr Moi has for the first time crossed the Sh100 million mark in the 2019/20 spending plan.

The Treasury has allocated the retired presidents' workers Sh117.3 million for salaries and allowances in the year that started on July 1, reflecting a 24.8 percent growth on the Sh95 million spent in year ended June 30.

The budget covers two personal assistants, four secretaries, four messengers, four drivers, house keepers, home cleaners and bodyguards, totalling 34 workers that each ex-president is entitled to.

That count, however, excludes security guards who should be at least six.

According to the changes, personal staff hired by the PSC will serve at the pleasure of the President, Deputy President or retired President.

"A person shall cease to serve on the personal staff of a retired President upon the death of the retired President unless otherwise dismissed from service," states the regulations.

According to the regulations, a person is not allowed to serve on the personal staff of the President or Deputy President for longer than their term of office.

