18 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Harambee Stars in Group G of 2021 Afcon Qualifiers

By Charles Nyende

The national men football team, Harambee Stars, has been placed in Group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

According to the draw conducted on Thursday night in Cairo, Kenya will battle for a place in the continental tournament with Togo, Comoros and seven-time Africa champions Egypt.

The first two teams in each of the 12 groups will qualify for the finals in Cameroon.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne will be looking to become the first coach to guide Kenya to back-to-back Afcon tournaments when the qualifiers proper commence on November 11.

Migne helped Kenya book an automatic ticket to this year's edition after finishing second behind Ghana in the qualifiers.

The 2021 qualifiers will be preceded by pre-qualifiers which will be played in two legs from October 7-15.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved.

