18 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Armed Men Attack Thirdway Alliance Offices, Claims Aukot

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot on Thursday night claimed their offices were under attack.

In a tweet, Dr Aukot said the office which is located in Lavington, Nairobi, was invaded by six armed men.

"They have shot at our secretary general who ran and hid inside one of the offices. This comes hours after Punguza Muzigo Bill (sic) passed. This is a cowardly act," he tweeted.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna condemned the act.

"It shows that the merchants of impunity in Kenya are scared and cornered. It should give patriots more determination and courage," tweeted Dr Miguna.

On Thursday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) verified that Dr Aukot's Punguza Mzigo Initiative pushing for a constitutional amendment had met the required threshold of at least one million signatures.

Related Stories

The commission, in a statement to newsrooms, stated that the initiative was supported by a total of 1,222,541 registered voters.

Kenya

Jubilee - We Didn't Use Dirty Tricks in 2017 Poll

Jubilee won't apologise for the way it conducted its 2017 campaigns and its engagement with Cambridge Analytica's parent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.