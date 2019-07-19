19 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: TNM Zampira Winner to Donate to Primary School

By Nyasa Times Reporter

The first monthly winner of the TNM Zampira Promotion, Lyson Chimangansasa will donate K500,000 from his winnings to a primary school, Muzu, in Lilongwe.

Chimangansasa emerged the first monthly jack pot winner of K1.5 million

Chimangansasa, an employee of South African retailer Shoprite emerged the first monthly jack pot winner of K1.5 million during a monthly draw in Blantyre last week.

He will pocket the K1 million while staking the remainder into football equipment for the Lilongwe school.

Chimangansasa correctly predicted the game between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mlatho Mponela which ended 3-0 in favour of Bullets.

According to the TNM Head of Marketing Division Sobhuza Ngwenya the response to the promotion is expected to grow as TNM has opened up more avenues for raising awareness of the game through live streaming and broadcasts on both mainstream media and social media channels.

"We are confident of reaching out to the millions of soccer fans that follow the games and cheer on their cubs throughout the season," said Ngwenya during last week's draw.

Apart from the monthly prize, every week TNM gives out K50,000 cash to 3 winners and K1,000 Airtime to 50 winners while Daily Question winner gets K100, 000.

This year, courtesy of Zampira promotion three lucky winners will fly to Spain to watch a Real Madrid game. Grand winner will cart home K2 million and the first and second runner up will go away with a motorbike and plasma screen respectively.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to *1515#for the selected game. The promotion draws are conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw.

